Hometown Market Reopens After Fire

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Hometown Market in Brookville reopened on Wednesday morning following a fire that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to General Manager Chris Reed, the store opened up as scheduled at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday after a full day and night of work cleaning up and repairing damage from the fire.

The damage, Reed reported, was mainly to the front of the building, particularly the shingle facade outside the front entrance.

“We believe it was an electrical issue (that caused the fire) on the outside of the front of the building, possibly something with the lights,” Reed explained.

He noted that after the Fire Marshal checked out the scene, a team of electricians and an inspector came to the store to make sure they could diagnose and fix whatever electrical issues may have existed.

Reed also reported that the damage could have been worse if not for the efforts of local firefighters.

“The fire department was nice enough to come in and put tarps over our register systems and a lot of other equipment in the front of the store,” Reed said.

“None of our electronics were damaged by the water used to put out the fire because of that.”

While they have had contractors and service vendors, including ServePro, come into clean, sanitize, and repair damage to the building, the one thing customers might notice is a bit of a lingering scent of smoke, according to Reed.

“We worked at things overnight to get up and running, and we’re just doing the best we can to be back open for the community today.”

The fire occurred around 3:32 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Fire companies from Brookville, Pine Creek, Reynoldsville, Summerville, Sykesville, and DuBois were dispatched to the scene. Jefferson County EMS and Brookville Borough Police also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Reed also noted that they appreciate all of the concern shown for the business and would like to thank the community and the fire department for helping to get the store back up and running so quickly.

