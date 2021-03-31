Norman L. Coffey, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Monday March, 29, 2021 at UPMC Hamot.

Born in Franklin on December 12, 1929 he was the son of the late Clint and Fay Hovis Coffey.

Norm worked for 24 years as a custodian at Polk Center retiring in 1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry work.

Norm attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Franklin.

On November 2, 1973, he married the former Lois M. Henderson Snyder and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2018.

Norm was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He is survived by four nieces; Judy Harry, Barb Shaderline, Karen Blair and her husband George and Bonnie Coffey Reed. He is also survived by his loyal, beloved dog, Sadie.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Coffey and his wife Ruth and Roy Coffey and his wife Ruth; two infant brothers; Judy’s husband, Bill and Barb’s husband, Frank.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Norm will be laid to rest next to his wife at Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

