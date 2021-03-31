Phyllis (Jean) McFarland, 95 of Frills Corners, went to her ever lasting resting place on Monday, March 29, 2021.

She was born on February 23, 1926, in Huttleville, PA. She was the daughter of Wesley Owen and Agnes Regena McCanna. Jean was one of two daugthers and five sons. She graduated from East Forest High School in Marienville, PA and was married on May 7, 1945, to Bob McFarland. They were married for 53 years and had five children. Bob preceded her in death on June 9, 1997. Then in 2011, her heart was broken again when her middle child, Terry Owen McFarland, lost his brave battle of cancer at age 61.

Jean worked at North Clarion School for 28 years in the cafeteria as manager. She was always complimented by past students of North Clarion on her great spaghetti, apple crisp, and chili, which was prepared by her team.

Jean and Bob raised show coon dogs and at one time won state champion. They always had horses and in later years went to mini horses. She loved her flowers in the yard and enjoyed her farm and camping in her motor home with family.

Jean enjoyed shopping, auctions and collected many different antiques.

She went to bingo every Tuesday at Marienville VFW with her best friends Rose Vandervort (deceased), who she loved like a second daughter, and Agnes Vandervort, a life long friend of 78 years.

Jean had five children, Robert and his wife Debbie of Erie, PA, Daniel and his wife Marcie of Tionesta, daughter-in-law Julie McFarland of Tionesta, Kim and his wife sally of Fredonia, New York and a daughter Jeanna McFarland Haslett who lived and cared for her for many years.

She had grandchildren: Danielle (Tom), Joshua (Gina), Shannon (John), Chad (Raquel), Richard, Jared (Katherine), Rochelle (Bob), Paul (Denise), Devin (Kathleen), Kristy (Shane), Jesse, Derek, and Jeremie; great grandchildren: Christopher & Olivia Mottillo, twins Emma & Madison McFarland, triplets Owen, Lucas, & Maren McFarland, A.J. & Wesley Evans, Kielan & Declan Weltner, Wyatt & Colt Carlson, Kaia & Logan Kuberry, Kevin & John Wolbert, and Dylan McFarland.

Jean is survived by one brother, Fred McCanna of Georgia, sisters-in-law Velma McCanna and Edie McCanna of Marienville,PA, brothers-in-law Roger McFarland of Tionesta and Jerry and Gretchen McFarland of Bellingham, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 1997, son Terry in 2011, and her sister Doris Snyder and brothers Charles, William, Troy, and Ren McCanna.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Tionesta Church of God, 1582 RTE 36, Tionesta, PA at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jonathan Bell and Rev. Jodi Poorman, as officiants.

Donations can be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

