Police Respond to Report of Physical Altercation in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a report of a physical altercation at a residence in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:10 p.m. on March 27, Kittanning-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a location on Spruce Hill Road.

Police say 47-year-old Bridgett Kunselman, of Fairmont, entered into a verbal argument with a known 17-year-old female victim that escalated into a physical altercation when Kunselman pushed the victim.

According to police, the victim’s head struck a wall, and the victim suffered minor injuries.

Kunselman was cited with summary harassment through District Court 33-3-04.

