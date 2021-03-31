Richard Z. Hovis, 93, of Polk passed away March 28, 2021 at Trinity Living Center.

Dick was born June 15, 1927 in the Village of Pearl, Victory Township, Venango County. He was the son of Edward O. and Myrtle A. Wieble Hovis.

Dick received his education at the Lyons Public School in Pearl.

Dick married the late Ila Louise Myers on July 1, 1950. Together the couple built a house on the family farm which they resided their entire married life. Dick retired from Daniels’s Transfer in 1976, he was an owner operator of his own truck. He was affiliated with Hickory Grove Church.

Dick was a veteran of World War II, he served in the navy. Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Dick took many hunting and fishing trips to Canada.

Loved ones to cherish his memory are his nephews Glenn Hovis (Tracie) of Sandy Lake, Timothy Davis (Kandy) of Meadville, John Davis of Virginia, Mark Davis of Virginia, Blaine Hovis Jr. of Grove City, Joe Hovis (Cindy) of Oregon, Jeffrey Hovis of Florida, Cody Hovis of Sandy Lake, nieces: Anastasia Hovis of Sandy Lake, Carol Ann Hovis of Texas and Mary Weiss Hovis of Texas.

Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sisters Isabell Parker and Jean Davis, his four brothers Paul, Edward, Glenn and Blaine Hovis who all served during World War II as well.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m., funeral services will take place at the funeral home following visitation at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Brad Riddle will be officiating the funeral service.

Burial will take place at the Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Friends can also email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

