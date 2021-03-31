SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

 

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

all-season-jobSSSSAll Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Technical Service Rep.

Job Description:

45-day temp to perm for a qualified candidate. Full benefits package upon full-time hire.

Requirements:

  • Pass pre-employment screening
  • Have a valid PA driver’s license
  • Have prior technical service experience
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Associate’s degree preferred but not required
  • Electrical background preferred

    • Duties (but not limited to):

    • Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in-house and with customers
    • Provide support to other areas of the business
    • Work closely with Engineering Department
    • Maintain proper documentation for all support calls
    • Create or update necessary articles, manuals, or other documentation that is provided with all products

    Job Type: Full-time

    Pay: $18.00 to $20.00 per hour

    Send resumes to [email protected]

    For more information, call 814-437-2148.

    Marienville:

    Job Description:
    Lumber Handler(s) needed in Marienville 1st 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (4 10’s) and 2nd shift 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (4 10’s)

    Temp to perm 90 days for qualified candidates.

    1st and 2nd Shift $12/hr

    Duties:

    • Sort, Count & Package material
    • Follow safety protocol
    • Maintain clean work space

    Must have steel-toe boots, a positive attitude, and pass pre-employment screening.

    Send resumes to [email protected]

    For more information, call 814-437-2148.

    Titusville:

    Job Description:
    Production Slabber needed on 3rd shift (midnight to 8:00 a.m. Paid 30-minute lunch)
    $10/hr (wage increase at 6 months)

    Potential for temp to perm.

    Duties:

    • Pull material from slab
    • Package material
    • Label package for shipping

    Must have steel-toe boots, a valid PA Driver’s License, and pass a pre-employment screening.

    Send resumes to [email protected]

    For more information, call 814-437-2148.

    About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

    All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

    For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

    Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.

    all-season-logo


