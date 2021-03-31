SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Technical Service Rep.
Job Description:
Requirements:
Duties (but not limited to):
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in-house and with customers
- Provide support to other areas of the business
- Work closely with Engineering Department
- Maintain proper documentation for all support calls
- Create or update necessary articles, manuals, or other documentation that is provided with all products
Job Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00 to $20.00 per hour
Send resumes to [email protected]
For more information, call 814-437-2148.
Marienville:
Job Description:
Lumber Handler(s) needed in Marienville 1st 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (4 10’s) and 2nd shift 3:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (4 10’s)
Temp to perm 90 days for qualified candidates.
1st and 2nd Shift $12/hr
Duties:
- Sort, Count & Package material
- Follow safety protocol
- Maintain clean work space
Must have steel-toe boots, a positive attitude, and pass pre-employment screening.
Send resumes to [email protected]
For more information, call 814-437-2148.
Titusville:
Job Description:
Production Slabber needed on 3rd shift (midnight to 8:00 a.m. Paid 30-minute lunch)
$10/hr (wage increase at 6 months)
Potential for temp to perm.
Duties:
- Pull material from slab
- Package material
- Label package for shipping
Must have steel-toe boots, a valid PA Driver’s License, and pass a pre-employment screening.
Send resumes to [email protected]
For more information, call 814-437-2148.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
