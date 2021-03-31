SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Features Special Menu Easter Day
FOXBURG, Pa. – The Allegheny Grille will be running a limited menu on Easter Sunday!
Reservations are filling up fast, so be sure to call and reserve a table! They will be serving breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday!
Here is the Easter Sunday Menu:
Also, their Easter drinks are now available until April 7th! Try these amazing-looking drinks and let them know which is your favorite!
- Funny Bunny Colada
- Tipsy Jelly Bean
- Buzzed Peep
- Grasshopper Pie
- Peter Cottontail
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in. You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
They now have jumbo pretzels with your choice of sauces: ranch, cheese, or honey mustard.
They have also added three more drinks to their menu! You have to try these delicious drinks.
Pineapple Sunrise – Gin, Pineapple juice, Lime juice, Simple syrup, and Grenadine
Watermelon Margarita – Watermelon schnapps, Tequila, Margarita mix, and Simple syrup
Raspberry Lemonade Sangria – White Zinfandel, Razzmatazz, Sierra Mist, and Lemonade
Breakfast is the most important meal of the deal, and the Allegheny Grille will be serving breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
They also have some great breakfast drinks!
Don’t forget that Allegheny Grille offers FREE delivery from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. within 15 miles.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their daily and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.