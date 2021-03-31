Clarion County YMCA Helps Seniors Live their Best Life; Open House This Week

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced a Senior Open House scheduled this week through Friday, April 2, at the YMCA located at 499 Mayfield Road in Clarion.

Older adults of all ages are welcome to attend to find out what the Y has to offer.

The YMCA staff will be on hand to give tours and provide information about programming. Several programs are offered to seniors in the community including SilverSneakers Classic, Silver on the Ball, Senior Step-up, Water Arthritis, and Water Aerobics classes which are all offered free of charge to YMCA Members.

Seniors are encouraged to bring their insurance cards to find out if they qualify for a free membership through the SilverSneakers program or other insurance initiatives. Adults, age 65 and over, who do not qualify for a free membership will be offered a Senior Adult membership for $31/month or a Senior Couple Membership for $43/month.

Those who qualify for a free membership are eligible for a full facility membership which includes the use of the walking track, wellness center including cardio machines and weights, pickleball, basketball, and open gym time, swimming pool use, free senior classes, free water fitness classes, and more.

Seniors who pay for a membership will also gain full access to the YMCA, plus receive free SilverSneakers classes and free water fitness classes.

Snacks will be provided for those in attendance. Everyone attending the Senior Open House will have the opportunity to win a bag of YMCA gear, t-shirts, water bottles, and fun prizes. Members are encouraged to bring a friend!

The YMCA is open this week Monday through Thursday, 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Good Friday from 5:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The Y is open on Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymcaorg, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

