Featured Local Job: General Laborer
Wednesday, March 31, 2021 @ 08:03 AM
Elk Township is seeking a general laborer.
Salary will be based on previous experience and will be evaluated following a 90-day probationary period.
Resumes should be submitted to Elk Township Supervisors – 1395 Fulton Road – Shippenville, PA 16254 ATTN: Dave Polatty, Chairman.
