Haskell House, Deer Creek Partner to Unveil “Haskell House Celebration Wine”

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House has unveiled its very own private label “Celebration Wine” available exclusively at Deer Creek Winery.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media)

The Haskell House Celebration Wine, a sweet Niagara white wine, is now available for purchase at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.

Jake Bauer, co-owner of The Haskell House, said customers booking The Haskell House for wedding receptions and other events will have the opportunity to purchase the wine.

“This partnership with Deer Creek Winery gives our customers a unique way to cherish memories created at The Haskell House,” said Bauer.

Bauer collaborated with Rhonda Brooks, owner of Deer Creek Winery, Inn B&B, & Event Center, on the idea.

“We are very pleased to partner with The Haskell House in their private labeled wine available exclusively at Deer Creek Winery,” said Brooks. “I have worked with Jake and his family for years and we wish them the very best!”

The Haskell House Celebration Wine will also be available for the general public to purchase.

The Haskell House, a newly renovated event venue, is located at 500 Main Street, Clarion, Pa. The venue has a capacity of around 300 guests and hosts weddings, receptions, bridal and baby showers, parties, meetings, and more.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254. Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location.

