 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Haskell House, Deer Creek Partner to Unveil “Haskell House Celebration Wine”

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 @ 01:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wine-haskellCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Haskell House has unveiled its very own private label “Celebration Wine” available exclusively at Deer Creek Winery.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media)

The Haskell House Celebration Wine, a sweet Niagara white wine, is now available for purchase at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.

Jake Bauer, co-owner of The Haskell House, said customers booking The Haskell House for wedding receptions and other events will have the opportunity to purchase the wine.

“This partnership with Deer Creek Winery gives our customers a unique way to cherish memories created at The Haskell House,” said Bauer.

717D242B-E645-49EA-AF5A-EF8E9293B97F

Bauer collaborated with Rhonda Brooks, owner of Deer Creek Winery, Inn B&B, & Event Center, on the idea.

“We are very pleased to partner with The Haskell House in their private labeled wine available exclusively at Deer Creek Winery,” said Brooks. “I have worked with Jake and his family for years and we wish them the very best!”

The Haskell House Celebration Wine will also be available for the general public to purchase.

161243195_466327478135886_4400395427649596212_n

The Haskell House, a newly renovated event venue, is located at 500 Main Street, Clarion, Pa. The venue has a capacity of around 300 guests and hosts weddings, receptions, bridal and baby showers, parties, meetings, and more.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254. Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up at the Shippenville location.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.