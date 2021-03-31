State Police Calls: Theft by Deception, Identity Theft

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft by Deception in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police say on March 18, a known 19-year-old male victim from Strattanville, Clarion Township, sent $530.00 through Apple Pay to purchase a Playstation 5 listed for sale on Pennswoods classifieds, then never received his purchase.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Identity Theft in Boggs Township

On March 26, a known 63-year-old male victim from Templeton, Boggs Township, Armstrong County, reported to Kittanning-based State Police that when he filed his taxes, it was determined that someone else had already filed a tax return in his name.

Police say approximately $1,003.00 was stolen from the victim.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

