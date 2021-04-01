Kahle Lake Virtual Meeting Set for April 8

LAMARTINE, Pa.(EYT) – A virtual meeting regarding the upcoming plans to repair a hazardous dam at Kahle Lake will be held on Thursday, April 8.

This meeting is being coordinated by Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion, Armstrong), Rep. Lee James (R-Venango/Butler), Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Clarion/Venango/Butler/Forest), and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PBFC).

The meeting, which will include a presentation by Fish and Boat Executive Director Timothy Schaeffer, will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will be broadcast at www.RepOberlander.com and www.Facebook.com/RepOberlander.

“We announced last year that the lake will soon benefit from the release of state funds,” said Oberlander. “Specifically, the funding – estimated at $8 million – will include planning and engineering and will allow repairs to be done in a more timely manner, so the lake can reopen sooner. The overall construction is expected to last until November 2024.”

Rep. James will also live stream the meeting on his platforms at www.RepJames.com and www.Facebook.com/RepLeeJames and on the senator’s pages at www.senatorscotthutchinson.com and www.facebook.com/SenatorScottEHutchinson.

Plans for the upcoming rehabilitation project are online at www.RepOberlander.com and located under the “Resources” section.

A meeting was planned for last spring so that local residents, anglers, and boaters who use the lake could ask questions about the upcoming repairs and make whatever plans they need, but the pandemic put that in-person gathering on hold. Working with the Friends of Kahle Lake and organizer Jack Bish Jr., the group decided to hold the meeting virtually so that residents and lake visitors can view the meeting at any time convenient to them.

There is no need to register in advance for the virtual meeting.

