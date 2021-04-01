A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

