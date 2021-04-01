Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham & Cheddar Breakfast Casserole

Recipes like this are so useful around the holidays for family gatherings!

Ingredients

12 large eggs

1 cup 2% milk



1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1 package (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed2 cups cubed fully cooked ham (about 1 pound)1 medium onion, chopped4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

-Whisk together the first four ingredients. Place a third of the potatoes in a greased 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker; layer with a third of each of the following: ham, onion, and cheese. Repeat layers twice. Pour egg mixture over top. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

-Cook, covered, on low 4-5 hours, until casserole is set and edges begin to brown. Turn off slow cooker. Remove insert; let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes before serving.

