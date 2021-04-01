Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing Site Relocating to Clarion Health Complex

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Hospital COVID-19 testing site is moving to the Clarion Health Complex.

Effective Thursday, April 1, the Clarion Hospital testing site will be moved to Suite 100 of the Clarion Health Complex located at 24 Doctors Lane.

The hours for the site will remain Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A physician order is still necessary for testing to be completed.

If you feel ill, please call your primary care physician for further instruction. If you do not have a primary care physician, please call 814-226-1DOC (1362).

Testing through Clarion Hospital began a year ago in a tented area in front of Clarion Hospital, then moved to the former KMART Garden Center at Clarion Mall, on November 27, 2020.

Statistics show that with more approval of the vaccinations and the increase in the number of people vaccinated, COVID-19 testing has been on the decline nationwide.

According to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, testing has declined by a third over the last two months.

Releases from Clarion Hospital show that testing has been on the decline locally, as well. From November 26, 2020, through December 29, 2020, Clarion Hospital performed approximately 1,541 COVID-19 tests, 1,357 of which were obtained at the outdoor facility.

That number decreased from December 29, 2020, through January 28, 2021, when Clarion Hospital performed around 945 COVID-19 tests, 813 of which were obtained at the outdoor facility.

The number dropped more dramatically from January 28 to February 23, when Clarion Hospital performed just 576 COVID-19 tests, 485 of which were obtained at the outdoor facility. Then from February 23 through March 25, the number remained more stable, as Clarion Hospital performed 541 tests, of which 480 were obtained at the outdoor facility.

