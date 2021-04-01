Featured Local Job: CBF Contracting Hiring for Multiple Positions

CBF Contracting Inc. is currently looking for dedicated individuals to fill the following positions.

Laborer

Skilled Carpenter

Roofing Manager

Estimator

Project Manager

Competitive wages, healthcare, and 401K are offered.

Individuals must apply in person. CBF Contracting Inc is located at 13844 Rt 68 in Sligo. Pa.

