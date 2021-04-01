Featured Local Job: Panel Assembly and Wiring

Pioneer Electric has a full-time panel assembly and wiring position available immediately.

The job requirements include:

Preparing control harnesses

Assemble components and complete wiring per drawings

Assemble fabricated metal parts and prepare for shipping

The successful candidate must work well with small hand and power tools.

Competitive wage and benefit package offered.

Please send resume to Pioneer Electric Supply P.O. Box 348 Franklin, PA 16323 or email at [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.