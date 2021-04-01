Featured Local Job: Retail and Commercial Parts Sales Pro

Weaver Auto Parts in Shippenville is looking to hire a Retail and Commercial Parts Sales Professional.

The Commercial Parts Professional Counter Sales is an advanced level sales position capable of providing expert customer care to professional customers. The position is responsible for profitable growth of the professional business by building lasting relationships with timely automotive solutions and parts. The role has expert knowledge of automotive systems and part knowledge. The role has the ability to source from numerous places including special order, FDO, second source, etc. The role has the ability to direct drivers to ensure safe, timely, and accurate delivery. The position is part-time but can roll into full-time.

Primary Responsibilities

Create, build and maintain professional customer relationships

Ability to achieve profitable sales and margins

Achieve personal and store sales goals and service objectives

Dispatch drivers ensuring delivery standards are achieved

Build and maintain a network of second source suppliers

Secondary Responsibilities

Maintain core bank and commercial returns

Maintain commercial credit accounts

Success Factors

High customer retention

Ability to locate and stock parts

Safety knowledge and skills

Operating inventory systems and store equipment

Parts and automotive system knowledge skills

Operating POS and parts lookup systems

ASE P2 certified or ASE ready equivalent/knowledge at min.

Ability to source from numerous places including special order, FDO, second source, etc.

Ability to multi-task and remain organized

Effective communication, listening, and problem-solving skills

Essential Job Skills Necessary for Success as a Retail and Commercial Parts Pro

Working knowledge of automotive systems, and diagnostic ability to include: Ignition, internal engine, suspension, brakes, electronic, exhaust, etc.

The ability to communicate effectively and build strong relationships with customers, peers, and management

Ability to read and interpret documents such as P&L, operating and maintenance instructions, parts catalogs, and procedure manuals

Use basic math accurately: add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals

Strong organizational skills

Understand commercial profitability concepts, including knowledge of competition, market opportunities, and customer prioritization.

Ability to work an assortment of days, evenings, and weekends/ (Saturday) as needed

Prior Experience that Sets a Retail and Commercial Parts Pro up for Success

A minimum of 3 years of prior automotive parts experience preferred

Proven sales ability with past experience in fulfillment of customer transactions

Education

High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations

ASE certification preferred, but not required

Physical Demands

The physical demands and work environment described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job, with or without reasonable accommodation. While performing the duties of this job, the employee will predominantly be walking or standing. The employee is required to be able to talk and hear, and use hands and fingers to handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

Apply with-in store

Competitive Wages, Paid time off, Holiday pay, retirement plans, Store discounts

