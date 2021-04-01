Featured Local Job: Retail and Commercial Parts Sales Pro
Weaver Auto Parts in Shippenville is looking to hire a Retail and Commercial Parts Sales Professional.
The Commercial Parts Professional Counter Sales is an advanced level sales position capable of providing expert customer care to professional customers. The position is responsible for profitable growth of the professional business by building lasting relationships with timely automotive solutions and parts. The role has expert knowledge of automotive systems and part knowledge. The role has the ability to source from numerous places including special order, FDO, second source, etc. The role has the ability to direct drivers to ensure safe, timely, and accurate delivery. The position is part-time but can roll into full-time.
Primary Responsibilities
- Create, build and maintain professional customer relationships
- Ability to achieve profitable sales and margins
- Achieve personal and store sales goals and service objectives
- Dispatch drivers ensuring delivery standards are achieved
- Build and maintain a network of second source suppliers
Secondary Responsibilities
- Maintain core bank and commercial returns
- Maintain commercial credit accounts
Success Factors
- High customer retention
- Ability to locate and stock parts
- Safety knowledge and skills
- Operating inventory systems and store equipment
- Parts and automotive system knowledge skills
- Operating POS and parts lookup systems
- ASE P2 certified or ASE ready equivalent/knowledge at min.
- Ability to source from numerous places including special order, FDO, second source, etc.
- Ability to multi-task and remain organized
- Effective communication, listening, and problem-solving skills
Essential Job Skills Necessary for Success as a Retail and Commercial Parts Pro
- Working knowledge of automotive systems, and diagnostic ability to include: Ignition, internal engine, suspension, brakes, electronic, exhaust, etc.
- The ability to communicate effectively and build strong relationships with customers, peers, and management
- Ability to read and interpret documents such as P&L, operating and maintenance instructions, parts catalogs, and procedure manuals
- Use basic math accurately: add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals
- Strong organizational skills
- Understand commercial profitability concepts, including knowledge of competition, market opportunities, and customer prioritization.
- Ability to work an assortment of days, evenings, and weekends/ (Saturday) as needed
Prior Experience that Sets a Retail and Commercial Parts Pro up for Success
A minimum of 3 years of prior automotive parts experience preferred
Proven sales ability with past experience in fulfillment of customer transactions
Education
High school diploma or general education degree (GED)
Certificates, Licenses, Registrations
ASE certification preferred, but not required
Physical Demands
The physical demands and work environment described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job, with or without reasonable accommodation. While performing the duties of this job, the employee will predominantly be walking or standing. The employee is required to be able to talk and hear, and use hands and fingers to handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 50 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.
Apply with-in store
Competitive Wages, Paid time off, Holiday pay, retirement plans, Store discounts
