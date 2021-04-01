 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Hope Rising Church to Host Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Sunrise Service

Thursday, April 1, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (111)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hope Rising Church will be holding two special Easter events this coming weekend.

Their annual Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 3, at the Clarion Farms Event Barn on Greenville Pike.

The gates will open at 11:00 a.m. for check-in, and the Easter Egg Hunt will begin promptly at noon.

The event will have designated areas for all ages and will also include an area for kids with special needs. There will be drinks available in the concession area, as well as special guests for the kids to get pictures with.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Children and Youth Ministries of Hope Rising Church.

The Sunrise Service at Hope Rising Church will be held on Easter Day, April 4, at the Clarion Farms Event Barn. It will start at 7:15 a.m., and anyone looking to be a part of the service is encouraged to attend. Those who attend may stay in their vehicles or bring a lawn chair.

Regular Sunday services will take place at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Hope Rising Church on Easter Day, as well.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.