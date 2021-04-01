Hope Rising Church to Host Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Sunrise Service

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hope Rising Church will be holding two special Easter events this coming weekend.

Their annual Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 3, at the Clarion Farms Event Barn on Greenville Pike.

The gates will open at 11:00 a.m. for check-in, and the Easter Egg Hunt will begin promptly at noon.

The event will have designated areas for all ages and will also include an area for kids with special needs. There will be drinks available in the concession area, as well as special guests for the kids to get pictures with.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Children and Youth Ministries of Hope Rising Church.

The Sunrise Service at Hope Rising Church will be held on Easter Day, April 4, at the Clarion Farms Event Barn. It will start at 7:15 a.m., and anyone looking to be a part of the service is encouraged to attend. Those who attend may stay in their vehicles or bring a lawn chair.

Regular Sunday services will take place at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Hope Rising Church on Easter Day, as well.

