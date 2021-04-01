Joanne Marie Phillips, 86, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a sudden illness.

Born in Franklin on October 9, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Louise Caccamo.

Joanne worked many years at the former Franklin Hospital and retired from there as well. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading and crotchet.

On July 4, 1953 she married James J. Phillips and he preceded her in death on February 26, 1995.

Surviving is her son, John Phillips and wife Lara of Franklin who she resided with; three daughters, Theresa Bonanni of Lancaster, Christine Troyer and husband David of Emlenton and Jamie Wilson and husband Daniel of Franklin,; 10 grandchildren, Blake Phillips of Clarion, Brandon Phillips of Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, David (Mary) Troyer of Smicksburg, Joanne (Andy) Miller of Emlenton, Manas Troyer of Apollo, Dan (Jessica) Wilson of Franklin, Mathew Wilson of Franklin, Joe (Rehema) Marsteller of Lancaster, Dan (Felicia) Marsteller of Franklin, James Marsteller of Franklin.

Additionally surviving is a brother Michael Caccamo of Portland, OR and a sister Michelle Long of Franklin and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Barbara Smith.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Friday.

A funeral service will follow at 2:30 P.M. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mark Rusnak, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe.

Interment will follow at Graham Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

