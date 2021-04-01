Lane Restrictions Planned for Interstate 80 in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. – Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting April 12 weather permitting.

The travel lane in both directions will be closed at the start of the project. The closure will change between the travel and passing lanes as needed throughout the project. Motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns and anticipate some delays during peak travel time.

The closures are necessary for milling and paving work can be completed.

All restrictions are expected to be lifted by mid-November 2021.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/District1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Venango County box then choosing the Interstate 80 Paving Project.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

