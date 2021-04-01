 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Late Navy Veteran Wayne R. Weaver II Honored By Induction into Joseph A. Dugan Hall of Valor

Thursday, April 1, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-mxr4m17yEDOAfCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The late Wayne R. Weaver II was inducted into the Joseph A. Dugan Hall of Valor in Pittsburgh on March 28, 2021.

Wayne, better known as Rick Weaver, grew up in Clarion and attended Boundary Street Elementary School before attending Clarion-Limestone High School and graduating in 1983.

Last year, Rick’s father received a letter stating his late son was confirmed as an inductee into the Joseph A. Dugan Hall of Valor. The Hall of Valor is a “military history museum dedicated to honoring veterans, living and deceased, for valor ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty while in action against the enemy.”

Dave Cyphert (left) and Rick Weaver (right)

In 1982, Rick made the decision to enlist in the Navy with his good friend, Dave Cyphert. On January 2, 1984, he traveled from Pittsburgh to Orlando to begin boot camp – the start of his Navy career.

Rick completed Electronics Technician “A” School in 1985. Shortly thereafter, he traveled to Jacksonville Florida where he boarded the USS Stark to begin his next journey in the Navy.

USS Stark upon the Iraq missile strike.

Stationed in the Persian Gulf on May 17, 1987, the USS Stark was struck by two missiles. The missiles were fired by an Iraq War Plane.

Rick Weaver was aboard the USS Stark when missiles struck. Instead of helping himself, he sought out others that needed help.

The escape route that Rick found was hopelessly blocked by debris. That is when he instructed the other men trapped to prepare and use their emergency escape breathing devices.

Instead of traveling through the debris and exiting through the escape route with other men, Rick Weaver stayed behind – knowing what dangers laid ahead – and selflessly helped others plan their escape.

“…with complete disregard to his personal safety, he remained behind to aid in saving the lives of as many of his command as possible, when he might easily have escaped,” it was stated in Rick’s honor. “By his courageous and prompt actions in the face of great personal risk, Petty Officer Weaver saved his shipmate while sacrificing his life; thereby reflecting great credit upon himself and upholding highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”

Rick, along with 36 other sailors, paid the ultimate sacrifice that night while serving their country.

Due to his heroic actions, the late Wayne R. Weaver II was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism while serving aboard the USS Stark on May 17, 1987.

To view the full induction ceremony, click here.

To view a previous story on Rick Weaver and the USS Stark, click here.

