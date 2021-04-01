Multi-Vehicle Crash on Main Street in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of Main Street and 8th Avenue.

The dispatcher noted reports varied on whether the crash involved three or four vehicles.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 10:20 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.