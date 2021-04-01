 

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Main Street in Clarion Borough

Thursday, April 1, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

21781633-CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Borough on Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of Main Street and 8th Avenue.

006B5665-

The dispatcher noted reports varied on whether the crash involved three or four vehicles.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 10:20 a.m.

IMG_6883


