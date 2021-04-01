Pymatuning Management Area Youth Spring Turkey Hunt Announced

PYMATUNING, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is offering a special Turkey Hunt for Youth to be held at State Game Lands 214 (Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area) on Saturday, April 24.

This date was chosen to coincide with Youth Day for Spring Gobbler Hunting in Pennsylvania. Seven turkey hunting zones will be made available to those lucky enough to win a permit, and each zone will be reserved for the sole use by the winner and their accompanying mentor.



The purpose of this hunt is to provide families with a quality opportunity to experience Spring Gobbler hunting and learn about the traditions of this activity in Pennsylvania. The event is open to youth ages 12-16 who hold a Junior Hunting license. An adult must accompany the selected youth hunter on the day of the hunt and the mandatory orientation and training session.

The training will be held on the afternoon of Saturday, April 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All selected hunters and their mentors should report for training at the Group 6 Land Management Headquarters Building located at 9552 Hartstown Road, Hartstown, PA 16131.



Youth living in Pennsylvania are encouraged to apply for the hunt by visiting the application page at www.pgc.pa.gov. The hunt application may be found under the quick clicks section and mentored hunt programs.

Applications will be received until midnight on April 7th. Seven lucky hunters will be chosen through a random drawing at which time they will be notified of their acceptance, and they will be issued special use permits to participate in this special hunt.

