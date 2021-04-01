SPONSORED: DuBrook (M and B) Is Holding Their Annual Spring Stone Sale!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking to replace stone that was plowed away? Or, do you need stone to dry up areas as the ground thaws? DuBrook (M and B) has you covered!
The company’s annual Spring Stone Sale is happening now!
Dubrook is offering $1.00 off per ton of stone for all stone deliveries.
DuBrook will also offer 50% off of the delivery price for tri-axle deliveries.
The company sells a variety of limestone, gravel, sand, and landscape stone that can all be picked up at their Clarion or DuBois plant locations.
Deliveries can also be made in small quantities or 22-ton deliveries with the tri-axle.
Call one of the following plants for more information:
– Clarion plant, 814-226-8411.
– Butler plant, 724-283-3111
– DuBois plant, 814-371-3111.
For more information, visit DuBrook’s website here: https://dubrookinc.com/.
