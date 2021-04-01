Michael Patton Advising: What Are Dividends?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: What Are Dividends?
When considering the profit they make on stocks, many investors assess the gains they have obtained based on the appreciation of the stock on the open market or the gains they obtained after selling the stock for more than the original purchase price. However, it’s also wise to include the income acquired from stock dividends, if any.
Dividends are taxable payments to shareholders from a company’s earnings. These payments generally come from retail profits and tend to be distributed in the form of cash or stock. They are usually paid quarterly, and the amount is determined by the company’s board of directors.
