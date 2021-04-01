State Police Calls: DUI Crash, Burglary Investigation

CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI Crash in Clarion Township

Around 11:59 p.m. on March 23, Clarion-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo reported on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township.

Police say when they located the driver, identified as a 37-year-old Baltimore, Maryland man, he demonstrated signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver’s name was not released.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Burglary in Worthington Borough

Police say sometime between March 26 and March 31, a residential burglary occurred at a location on East Main Street in Worthington Borough, Armstrong County.

Anyone with information related to this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Trooper Rice, of the Kittanning-based State Police, at 724-543-2011.

