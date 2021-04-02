 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, April 2, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 19. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


