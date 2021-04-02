Area Man Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man with a history of resisting arrest was taken into custody on Tuesday night following a high-speed chase in Clinton Township.

Court documents indicate the Venango County Sheriff’s Office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Butch Andrew Wiencek, of Parker.

According to a criminal complaint, a Venango County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to do a welfare check at a residence in Franklin when the deputy observed a vehicle fail to stop at the intersection of State Route 208 and State Route 3005 in Clinton Township. The vehicle made a right turn onto State Route 208 and headed toward Clintonville at a high rate of speed.

The deputy caught up to the vehicle – which was reportedly traveling around 80 miles per hour in a posted 55 zone – and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the vehicle then “took off” again at a high rate of speed on Emlenton Street, going approximately 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, the complaint states.

The vehicle failed to stop at the intersection with Mercer Street and continued toward Barkeyville, then made a left turn onto Porter Road, at which time the driver reportedly threw two items out of the vehicle window. The vehicle then turned right onto McKinley Road, and its lights turned off in an attempt to avoid detection. It then turned around and proceeded on McKinley Road toward Porter Road, where it headed straight toward State Route 308, according to the complaint.

The vehicle turned left onto Route 308 and went back toward Clintonville, still traveling at a high rate of speed. It turned off of Butler Street onto Emlenton Street and headed toward Emlenton. Then, near the intersection with State Route 3005, the vehicle made a right turn into a driveway and came to a stop.

The deputy then exited his vehicle and gave the driver verbal commands to turn off the vehicle. The driver then “took off” again, going through the homeowner’s yard, where the vehicle struck a gas line and caused a gas leak. Then, the vehicle proceeded back onto State Route 208, heading toward Clintonville. During the interaction, the deputy was able to get the registration number from the car and then relayed the information to 9-1-1 while requesting backup, the complaint indicates.

The vehicle continued on State Route 208 at a high rate of speed, reaching 90 miles per hour, traveled down Emlenton Street, failed to stop at the intersection, and continued back onto Mercer Street again. It then turned left onto Porter Road, made a right onto McKinley Road, then a right onto Georgetown Road back toward Route 208.

The vehicle finally turned into Peters Chapel on Georgetown Road and struck a painted wooden sign in front of the church. It then got back onto Georgetown Road and headed back to McKinley Road, made a right turn onto Jacobs Road, and turned into a driveway. It then went through another homeowner’s yard, destroying a flower bed and a strawberry garden before striking the front of the deputy’s police vehicle, the complaint continues.

After hitting the police vehicle, the driver pulled back onto Jacobs Road and headed back toward McKinley and Georgetown Road, continuing straight toward State Route 308. At the intersection, it made a left turn onto Route 308 and headed back toward Clintonville again. Finally, the driver made a right turn and crashed into a hillside, causing a collision with the police vehicle and coming to a final stop near the Family Dollar store in Clintonville, according to the complaint.

The driver reportedly exited the vehicle after the crash and began to run on foot through a yard. The deputy gave verbal commands for the driver to stop and pursued him on foot, then deployed his taser, causing the driver to fall to the ground, the complaint states.

The driver continued to resist while being placed under arrest but was eventually handcuffed and escorted to the police vehicle. It was then discovered the driver did not have identification on him.

According to the complaint, the driver admitted to throwing multiple items out of the window of the vehicle, including a tire iron, a center cup holder, and other items.

Police were able to identify the driver as Butch Wiencek based on previous interactions and the registration for the vehicle, which was found to be suspended, along with Wiencek’s license. It was also discovered the vehicle was uninsured.

According to the complaint, Wiencek also openly admitted he had used meth about two hours prior to the incident.

Wiencek was then transported to UPMC Northwest for a legal blood draw but reportedly refused to sign the consent form.

Wiencek was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, on the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

– Damage Real Property By Operating Motor Vehicle, Summary (three counts)

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Drive Without Light To Avoid Identification/Arrest, Summary

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

– Vehicle Registration Suspended, Summary

– Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being a “flight risk” and “will not comply with bail conditions,” according to the court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 7, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

Additional Cases Against Wiencek

Court documents indicate Wiencek is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing on April 13, in Clarion County, on DUI and resisting arrest charges from an incident in March.

Another hearing is set for April 20, in Armstrong County, on additional DUI and resisting arrest charges from an incident in October of 2020.

Additionally, he is scheduled for a criminal pre-trial conference with Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton on July 16, on additional resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension charges from an incident that occurred in September of 2020.

