Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pistachio Shortbread Sandwiches

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1/2 teaspoon salt2 cups ground pistachiosConfectioners’ sugar2/3 cup apricot preserves

OPTIONAL GLAZE:

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

4 teaspoons lemon juice

Directions

-Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in pistachios.

-Preheat oven to 300°. On a surface sprinkled with confectioners’ sugar, roll dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with a 2-1/2-in. fluted round cookie cutter dusted with confectioners’ sugar. Place cookies 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until the edges begin to brown, 18-20 minutes. Cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

-Spread preserves on the bottom of half of the cookies; cover with remaining cookies. If desired, combine confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Drizzle over cookies.

