Clarion University Baseball Announces Schedule Changes

Friday, April 2, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

neiman_croppedCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Due to health and safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the baseball series between Clarion and Seton Hill originally set for this weekend (April 2-3) has been postponed.

The program is working to reschedule all four games. The new dates and times will be announced on ClarionGoldenEagles.com as well as on Clarion Athletics’ social media channels.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University.


