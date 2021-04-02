Daniel Bruce Hovis, 68, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home, on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Born on January 11, 1953, in Oil City, he was a son of the late James Edward and Mary Alice Griggs Hovis.

Mr. Hovis attended Butler Business College and then Clarion University where he received his bachelor’s degree in psychology.

He attended the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

Daniel was an entrepreneur and started his own company called Career Search, Inc., which he owned and operated until his retirement.

Daniel loved spending time with his dog, Barney. They loved to spend time playing outside together. Along with time spent with his trusted companion, Daniel enjoyed fishing and landscaping his property. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Surviving are three children: Blake Hovis and his wife Claire, and their children, Paige and Poppy, all of Raleigh, NC; Ryan Hovis and his wife Ashley, and their children, Allyanne and William, all of Swansboro, NC; and Anne Moses and her husband Michael, and their children, Landon, Palmer, and Charles, all of Charleston, WV.

Also surviving are two brothers, James E. Hovis, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO and Samuel G. Hovis and his wife Judy of Oil City.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joseph C. Hovis, and a sister-in-law, Gwen Hovis.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Second Presbyterian Church, 111 Reed Street, Oil City, with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Open Door Café, 405 E 2nd St, Oil City.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

