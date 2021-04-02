Denise M. Puleo Felmlee, age 60, of Oil City, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on May 23, 1960, in Warren, Denise was a daughter to Joseph and Terri Puleo and Deloris and the late Ron Perry.

She was a woman of strong faith.

On June 16, 1979, she married Lanny Richard Felmlee, who survives. They shared 41 years of marriage together.

Denise loved to ride and take care of horses at Moss Hill Farm, where she worked for 24 years. She also raised German Shepherds and truly had a heart for animals, especially her beloved dog, Tilly. But most importantly of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to Denise’s parents and husband, Lanny, surviving her are two daughters, Jayme Felmlee and Jayme’s daughter Ryley Bateman, and Brandy Felmlee, Brandy’s son Ramon “Mo” Felmlee, and Brandy’s significant other, James Douglas all of Oil City.

Also surviving is a brother, Joseph Puleo; a sister, Jean Fogarty and Jean’s significant other Ed James, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding Denise in death is an infant son who was stillborn, Dallas Richard Felmlee, and an infant grandson who was stillborn, Trevor Bateman.

A visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, on Friday, April 2, from 2 to 4 pm and from 7 to 9 pm.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

