Featured Local Job: Counselor, Education & Prevention

Abraxas is currently looking to fill a Counselor, Education & Prevention position at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.50 – $21.72 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $1500 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families. Drug and Alcohol treatment is part of Abraxas I’s program.

Do you have the passion to help our “at-risk” youth population?

Do you want to part of the process to change behaviors, and change lives?

Summary:

The Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth.

Essential Functions:

Coordinates and implements case management activities

Develops and implements treatment plans

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation

Provides group counseling and completes related documentation

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews, red flag reviews, and administrative reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED and four years of related experience; OR

Associate’s degree/60 credits from an accredited college or university and two years of related experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.