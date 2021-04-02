Lois G. McGuire, 91, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her home.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1929, in Penn Oak, PA, to Clance and Frances (Swartz) Anthony.

Lois was a member of the Lawsonham Methodist Church. She previously worked at The Corner Restaurant and at Millers Pizza Shop. Lois loved being able to babysit her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered as always being a hard working woman.

Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Melody Simpson and fiancée, Richard Vance of Rimersburg and Chris Kunselman and fiancée, Allan Doverspike of Rimersburg; eight grandchildren, Bridget Hess and husband, Frank, Phil Kriebel and companion, Tina Warden, Jennifer Gilhousen and husband, Matt, Jimmy Kunselman, Laurie Kunselman, Julie Simpson and companion, Nathan Johns, Katie Hornberger and husband, Mike, and Davey Mack Miller; 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Joyce Bailey of Rimersburg and Wilma Bonnett and husband, Paul of West Middlesex, and a special little neighbor, Levi Smith, who visited Lois frequently.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard “Mick” McGuire, who passed away on Dec. 13, 1955; her daughter, Karen L. Kriebel, who passed away on March 10, 2020; brothers, Ed Anthony, Jake Anthony, Bernard Anthony, Clayton Anthony, and Billy Joe Anthony; and a sister, Phyllis McNutt.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Bauer-Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Lawsonham United Methodist Church, 3511 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, with Rev. John Barger officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.