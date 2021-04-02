 

Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

Friday, April 2, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policepoREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a rollover crash on State Route 28 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, on Route 28, just south of Settlers Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 30-year-old Blake S. Harris, of Williams, Arizona, was operating a 2020 Kia Sorento, traveling west on State Route 28 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the northwest and struck a stump and a mailbox.

Following the initial impact, the vehicle rolled onto its driver’s side and slid approximately 20 yards back into the roadway before rolling back onto its wheels and coming to a final rest in the middle of the road facing northwest.

Harris suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

He was cited for careless driving.


