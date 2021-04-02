Michel Germain Ossesia, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2021, at Clarion Healthcare Center.

He was born in Houston, PA, on May 4, 1929, to the late Michel and Elizabeth (Salser) Ossesia.

Michel proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from November 2, 1950, to September 8, 1954. He worked at Clarion University as a professor of mathematics for many years. He married Carol (Green) Ossesia on September 3, 1955, who survives.

Michel is survived by his wife, Carol and their children: Karen (Lou) Zager of Florida and Michel (Cathy) Ossesia of California. In addition, Michel is survived by his grandchildren: Tristan Rendt, Katie Rendt, Stephanie Ossesia, Angela (Christopher) Hensley, Christina (Jacob) Vreeland, Joshua Inman, Bethany Inman, Andrew Inman, Stephen Inman and Josiah Inman.

Michel was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jeannette Inman.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life may be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion University Foundation.

