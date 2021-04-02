Jefferson County Teen Accused of Forcing 12-Year-Old to Perform Sex Acts at Local Park

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Felony rape and related charges have been filed against a Punxsutawney teen who allegedly forced a 12-year-old to perform sex acts at a local park.

Court documents indicate 19-year-old Tristan Michael Fleming was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 11:00 a.m. on March 31, on the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2



– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a park in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:41 p.m. on March 11, a forensic interview was performed on a known 12-year-old victim. The victim stated that Tristan Michael Fleming had forced himself on her at the park in Big Run.

The victim said after meeting Fleming at the park, Fleming had contacted her through Facebook and then Snapchat and had asked for “inappropriate things.” The victim also noted that she had told Fleming her age.

According to the complaint, the victim reported Fleming asked if she “wanted to do it” repeatedly, and the victim answered, “no,” but Fleming “kept trying.” The victim said at another time, she performed oral sex on Fleming. The victim also reported Fleming had his hand down her pants.

Police interviewed Fleming on March 24. During the interview, Fleming reportedly admitted that he did “hang out” with the victim at the park and said, “We did mess around a little bit.” He told police, “We kissed each other. We did something else.”

According to the complaint, Fleming admitted to putting his hands down the victim’s pants and touching the victim’s genitals. He also admitted that the victim performed oral sex on him but said, “I never made her do anything.”

The complaint notes Fleming stated he thought the victim was 13 years old.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on April 27, with Judge Inzana presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

