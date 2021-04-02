Local Man Falls Victim to Online Gift Card Scam

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a Timblin man was recently the victim of an online scam involving the purchase of gift cards.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the victim, a 69-year-old Timblin man, was contacted via Facebook messenger and asked to provide personal information. He was then told he was eligible for $70,000.00 and was instructed to pay a “Tax Clearance Fee” of $200.00 using STEAM gift cards.

Police say the victim was instructed to send photos of the codes on the back of the gift cards to the individual who had contacted him. The victim then purchased four $50.00 STEAM gift cards and sent photos of the codes. He was told he would receive the $70,000.00 within 48 hours. However, he never received the money.

The investigation is ongoing.

