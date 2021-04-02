Men’s Homeless Shelter in Oil City to Open on Monday

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Monday will be the culmination of two years of work to create Emmaus Haven, a men’s homeless shelter, in Oil City.

(Pictured: Clergy members during the blessing of the new men’s homeless shelter in Oil City. Photos courtesy of Barb Feroz.)

The shelter is a project of Emmaus Haven, a non-profit organization working to offer temporary housing to individuals in need in Venango County.

According to Barb Feroz, Executive Director Emmaus Haven, the organization began in 2016 when members of the Venango Ministerium became concerned about the number of homeless individuals reaching out to area churches for help.

“They could only offer to pay for a hotel room for a night because there were no homeless shelters in Venango County,” Feroz noted.

That was when they began to form Emmaus Haven in the hopes of creating shelters for those in need.

First, they worked with Mustard Seed Mission and Venango County Human Services to purchase a property on Liberty Street in Franklin, which now offers bridge housing through Venango County on one of the floors, as well as three low-income apartments available through Emmaus Haven.

Bridge housing is transitional housing where individuals can stay for a set period of time, usually 60 to 90 days, until they can be moved into a more permanent housing situation. In contrast, the new shelter is a men’s emergency shelter, which offers short-term housing, typically for up to 45 days, for up to 16 men until those individuals can find affordable, permanent housing.

Feroz noted that they will offer supportive services, including life skill programs, as well as developing a housing plan with individuals who utilize the shelter. They will also help with references for other programs, such as mental health and drug and alcohol programs, in the community.

The shelter will be open 24/7, year-round, and will offer those utilizing it a bed, three meals per day, shower facilities, and laundry facilities.

According to Feroz, the project to develop the Oil City shelter began in 2019, when the former Our Lady Help of Christians parish hall, located at 580 Colbert Avenue, came up for sale several years after Our Lady Help of Christians merged with St. Joseph Parish.

One of the first major steps was getting the approval from the Oil City Zoning Board, which came in February of 2019.

The issue of zoning was a complicated one since the city ordinances had nothing regarding homeless shelters, and the organization applied for designation as a group home. It took more than one meeting of the board; however, all three members finally approved the measure with conditions, including requirements for screening and security.

Once they received the approval for the shelter, the next big step was the renovation of the structure, and there was a lot to be done. Since the building hadn’t been in use for several years, it needed a significant amount of work.

Feroz said overall, the estimated cost of the renovations totaled nearly $200,000.00 and included everything from new heating and cooling systems and an overhaul of the wiring to all new lighting.

“It was an extensive project.”

Fortunately, Emmaus Haven received help from the local community. Keystone SMILES, AmeriCorps, and many area church groups gave crucial help with the renovations.

“We could not have done this without so much support from the community,” Feroz said.

That support did not only come from volunteerism. Feroz noted that a great deal of the funding for the project came from the local community, with contributing organizations including Bridge Builders Foundation Week of Giving, the COVID-19 Relief Fund Grant, Dr. and Mrs. Arthur William Phillips Charitable Trust, PNC Charitable Trust Grants, United Way of Venango County, and Venango Area Community Foundation.

All of the hard work and contributions came together on Wednesday, March 31, when Emmaus Haven had a small dedication ceremony at the new shelter.

Rev. David Betz, of St. John Episcopal Church in Franklin, who serves as the Chairman of the board for Emmaus Haven, invited Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania and former rector at St. John Episcopal Church in Franklin, to bless the dedication of the shelter.

The dedication was attended by the other board members, as well as Fr. John Miller and Fr. Ian McElrath of the Oil City Catholic Community.

The new shelter will open on Monday, April 5. It is currently opening under a 25 percent capacity restriction due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic mitigation efforts, so it will only be accepting up to four individuals until the restrictions are changed.

The main contact person for those seeking help at the shelter is Housing Director Patrick Owoc. He can be reached at 814-493-8791.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.