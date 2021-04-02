Ric Ernest Crowther, 40, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Myrtle Beach. Following years struggling with alcoholism, he lost his battle.

He was born in Oil City on October 14, 1980, to Ralph Ernest “Ernie” and Elizabeth “Lizanne” (Selden) Crowther.

Ric was a 1999 graduate of Cranberry High School and a graduate of Florida State University.

He was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City, as well as the Eagles Club.

Ric enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, attending his sons’ baseball activities, and spending time with his family.

Ric had previously worked as a salesman in the building and construction industry.

He is survived by his parents, Ralph Ernest “Ernie” and Elizabeth “Lizanne” Crowther of Seneca; his two sons, Dylan Edward Crowther and Jace Ernest Crowther; as well as their mother, Lindsay Sample Crowther, all of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his brother, Dax William Pearson of Winter Garden, Florida; two nephews, Aidan William Pearson and Zachary Jaxson Pearson; and a niece, Makenna Rose Pearson.

Ric is also survived by his aunts and uncles: Margaret Selden Holmes, James and Susan Crowther, John and Vicki Crowther, Marie and Bruce Davy, and Gene McDowell; as well as many cousins and special friends.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Thomas Selden Pearson; his grandparents, Ralph and Martha Jane Crowther and George and Elizabeth Selden; two aunts, Cornelia “Ceya” O’Neill and her husband Dan, and Joanne McDowell; and a special great-aunt, Elizabeth “Betsy” Selden.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346; or to Second Presbyterian Church, 111 Reed St., Oil City, PA, 16301.

To express online condolences to Ric’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

