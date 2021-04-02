Say What?!: Off-Duty Firefighter Removes 15,000 Bees From Car in Grocery Parking Lot

LAS CRUCES – A man who returned to his car in the parking lot of a New Mexico grocery store ended up needing help from firefighters when he found a swarm of 15,000 honey bees has taken up residence in the vehicle.

The Las Cruces Fire Department said the man told firefighters he had only been inside the Albertson’s store in Las Cruces for about 10 minutes when he came outside to find thousands of bees flying around inside the Buick he had borrowed from a friend.

