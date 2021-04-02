 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs is Stocked and Ready for Spring

Friday, April 2, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

90528687_2912585205450892_1336637158735216640_nJ&J Feeds and Needs is stocked up for spring with a full inventory.

Spring is here! J&J has everything you need whether you’re a farmer, gardener, or just want your lawn to look better than your neighbors!

J&J carries straight seed, or you can have them mix a custom batch for you.

Check out what J&J has in stock below:

Fertilizer and Lime:
Pelleted Limestone
5.10.10
10.20.20
10.10.10
15.15.15
17.17.17
19.19.19
20.10.10
8.32.16
3.14.42
46.0.0
21.0.0
0.26.26
11.52.0
0.0.60

Grass Seed
Penn State
Shady Lawn Mix
Pasture Mixes
5-Way Rye Grass
Orchard Grasses

Clovers
Quad Clover (New and Improved J&J custom blend now with Patriot Clover)
Medium Red Clover
White Clover
Ladino Clover
Crimson Clover

Garden Seeds
Bush Beans
Beats
Carrots
Lettuce
Cucumbers
Melons
Radishes
Squash
Swiss Chard
Peas
Kale
…And Many More!

Visit J&J Feeds and Needs at one of their two locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

jj logo


