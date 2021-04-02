SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs is Stocked and Ready for Spring
J&J Feeds and Needs is stocked up for spring with a full inventory.
Spring is here! J&J has everything you need whether you’re a farmer, gardener, or just want your lawn to look better than your neighbors!
J&J carries straight seed, or you can have them mix a custom batch for you.
Check out what J&J has in stock below:
Fertilizer and Lime:
Pelleted Limestone
5.10.10
10.20.20
10.10.10
15.15.15
17.17.17
19.19.19
20.10.10
8.32.16
3.14.42
46.0.0
21.0.0
0.26.26
11.52.0
0.0.60
Grass Seed
Penn State
Shady Lawn Mix
Pasture Mixes
5-Way Rye Grass
Orchard Grasses
Clovers
Quad Clover (New and Improved J&J custom blend now with Patriot Clover)
Medium Red Clover
White Clover
Ladino Clover
Crimson Clover
Garden Seeds
Bush Beans
Beats
Carrots
Lettuce
Cucumbers
Melons
Radishes
Squash
Swiss Chard
Peas
Kale
…And Many More!
Visit J&J Feeds and Needs at one of their two locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.