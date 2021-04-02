Wolf Administration Reminds Businesses to Ensure a Safe Workspace for Employees & Customers Alike

HARRISBURG, Pa. – As Pennsylvania continues to accelerate vaccine eligibility and availability and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Wolf Administration said that all Pennsylvanians should take continued steps to ensure a safe workspace for employees and customers alike.

“We are making tremendous progress vaccinating Pennsylvanians and are now able to accelerate our state vaccine plan,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “As we move forward, we are reminding Pennsylvanians that it is still imperative that they follow current personal mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and following gathering and occupancy guidelines so we can protect public health while we jump-start our economy.”

“The COVID-19 virus is still present in our communities,” Beam added. “We encourage anyone who feels they need, or wants, a COVID-19 test to take advantage of hundreds of testing locations if they feel they have been exposed to COVID-19. Testing remains the best way to determine your exposure to and to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“We’ve made significant progress in our battle against COVID-19, so we must continue abiding by all guidelines and orders, including masking and social distancing when out and about,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Sec. Dennis Davin. “The best way to support our local businesses is to create a safe environment for everyone so that we can combat the virus’ spread, which will help position us to bounce back easier and faster long term.”

The Wolf Administration offers guidance online through the administration’s guidance for businesses and guidance for businesses in the restaurant industry.

The Open & Certified Pennsylvania process is still open for restaurants that are interested in self-certifying to increase indoor capacity. There is no cost to self-certify and restaurants can access the online self-certification form here. Self-certified restaurants can promote their status with provided branded signage and consumers can search the Open & Certified database to confirm what businesses near them have self-certified. Business owners with additional questions about the self-certification program can contact [email protected] and view Frequently Asked Questions as a reference for restaurant owners and the public.

Newly updated orders and guidance, which take place Sunday, April 4, are available online: Governor’s Order, as amended. Secretary of Health Order, as amended. Frequently Asked Questions. Also starting Sunday, April 4, telework for businesses will be highly encouraged; previously, telework was to be used unless it was not possible to do so.

