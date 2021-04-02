Rimersburg Woman, Toddler Injured in Crash on Route 861

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman and a child were injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 861 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:46 p.m. on Friday, March 26, on State Route 861, just west of Long Point Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 21-year-old Shayla L. Gazzo, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2005 Hyundai XG, negotiating a right curve while traveling west on State Route 861 when the vehicle began straddling the double yellow line due to traveling at speeds greater than prudent.

Another vehicle then approached in the opposing lane, and Gazzo lost control and veered off the right shoulder, then back onto the roadway and across the oncoming lane. Gazzo’s vehicle then went up over an embankment and struck a fence post before coming to a final rest in a farm field.

Both Gazzo and a two-year-old female passenger suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Gazzo was using a seat belt, and the toddler was secured in a front-facing child safety seat.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

Gazzo was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, April 2, 2021.

