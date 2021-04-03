A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Light west wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.