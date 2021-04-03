Clarion Hospital Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported six new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update April 2, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 4/01/2021: 12,623

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,691

Positives: 2,012

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 4/01/2021: 43,369

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 17,295

Positives: 3,061

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/02/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 16 patients. 0 suspected. 16 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Vaccine

– Anybody, regardless of age or residence, who meets Group “1A”, as defined by PA Department of Health is now eligible for the vaccine through BHS.

– NEWLY ADDED: Law enforcement, firefighters, grocery workers, food, and agriculture workers are also now eligible for the vaccine through BHS.

– COVID-19 is still with us. It continues to spread in the community. Encourage family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to get vaccinated.

– Vaccine supply is becoming much more available.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at the Health Complex Building, 1st Floor, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100, Clarion.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

