Donald E. “Red” Winslow, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the evening hours of Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Born January 24, 1937, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Elmer and Iva (Kriebel) Winslow. He was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

On June 15, 1960, Red proudly enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era. During his enlistment, he earned medals in Marksman M-1 and in Expert Rifle; he was Honorably discharged to the Army Reserves on June 5, 1962 as a 4th grade Specialist (SP4).

For most of his life, Red worked as a Machinist for Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT) and also worked for Buyer’s Fair as a Laborer.

Those that knew Red knew he had an unparalleled love of the outdoors. On nice days, he could often be found with his trusted fishing pole trying to catch fish after fish. He also was an avid fan of NASCAR and was a fan of all the sport teams out of Pittsburgh.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Stephen N. Winslow of Franklin; his sister-in-law, Sandra Winslow of Franklin; and by his nephews, Gary Winslow of South Korea, Curtis Winslow and his wife, Michaelene, of Stoneboro, and Troy Winslow and his wife, Melissa, of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, John A. Winslow.

As per the family’s request, there will be no public visitation.

Red will be laid to rest in Emlenton Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

