Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $1500 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities for troubled youth and their families.

Do you want to make a difference?

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions: