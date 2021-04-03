Fred E. Rosenberg, 80, of Cheyenne passed away March 31, 2021, in Cheyenne.

He was born June 2, 1940, in Oil City, PA, to Fred and Wilda Rosenberg. He married Patricia Shields on May 11, 1962, in Morganstown, WV. He had retired from the US Air Force as a Master Sergeant and also from the Larimer County Medical Examiner’s Office in Loveland. He was a member of the Lutheran Church and Masonic Lodge #622. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns, long range shooting, and Model RC aircraft.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patt”; children, Tina (Ed) Schultz of Greeley, Tracy (Tim) Severin of Loveland, Tanya (Brandon) Stille of Loveland, Tamara (Darrel) Frank of Loveland and Bryan Rosenberg of Cheyenne; siblings, John Rosenberg of Pennsylvania, Frances Klimek of Georgia and Ruth Naparsteck of New York; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Patricia Steele and Rebecca Kerr.

Visitation will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home followed graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Cheyenne National Cemetery with military honors.

Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

